MP: CM Chouhan Greets The Members On Their Entry Into New Lok Sabha Building

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has greeted and extended good wishes to the countrymen on the entry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Members of Parliament in the new temple of democracy on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the holy festival of Lord Shri Ganesh.

CM Chouhan said that the arrival of the Prime Minister and the Members of Parliament in the new building of the Parliament is a powerful step towards the fulfillment of the resolutions of re-building the country. Undoubtedly, this new temple of democracy will witness the re-construction of India by adding new colours to the hopes, aspirations and dreams of the country. Chief Minister Chouhan posted on X (Twitter) and said that I salute the unique temple of democracy that is shaping the new India and achieving the sacred goal of development and public welfare.

