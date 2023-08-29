MP CM Chouhan Congratulates People On Raksha-Bandhan Festival

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, especially women, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Chief Minister Chouhan said that Raksha-Bandhan is a festival symbolizing the love and pious bond between brother and sister.

This festival underlines the importance of daughters

Chouhan said that this festival underlines the importance of daughters in society and country in Indian culture. The day of Raksha-Bandhan gives us an opportunity to take a pledge for the safety and respect of our sisters as well as the sisters of the state and the country.

MP government is committed for the safety and respect of sisters

He further said that many schemes have been implemented for the welfare of sisters. Efforts are being made in this direction that the income of the sisters of the state should be at least Rs 10 thousand per month. Madhya Pradesh government is committed for the safety and respect of sisters.

Under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, initiative has been taken to make economic empowerment, self-respect and self-reliance of all the sisters of the state. The target is to gradually increase the amount of Rs one thousand being given to the sisters every month to Rs 3000.

Sisters will wish for the happiness and prosperity

Chouhan expressed hope that on the occasion of Raksha-Bandhan, along with praying for the long life of the brothers, the sisters will wish for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state.

