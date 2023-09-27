MP: CM Chouhan Bestows Contract Letter To 10,000th Beneficiary Of Seekho-Kamao Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented contract letters to the 10,000th beneficiary of Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana, Ajita Rathore and 10,001st beneficiary Akanksha Chauhan before the Cabinet meeting and wished them all the best for their bright future. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chouhan started with the rendition of Vande-Mataram here today.

Ajita Rathore becomes the 10,000th and Akanksha Chauhan becomes the 10,001st beneficiary

Ajita Rathore, a beneficiary of Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana is a MCA from LNCT University, Bhopal, and has got an opportunity to join Extra Net Technology Pvt. Ltd. as a software developer in Bhopal under the scheme.

Ajita says that this is an opportunity to upgrade her skills and work experience simultaneously, she will also get certificate and honorarium. This will increase her chances of getting employment in other huge companies. Ajita said that this scheme is very useful for the youth.

Similarly, the 10001st beneficiary of the scheme, Akanksha Chauhan, is learning and earning by working in the customer care section of the Career Education Society of Bhopal.

Scheme beneficial for establishments along with youth

Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana is proving beneficial for the youth as well as the establishments and the state government. So far, 19 thousand 598 establishments have joined the scheme and more than 75 thousand posts have been advertised.

It is noteworthy that the state government has implemented the scheme to provide on-the-job training facility in registered industrial and commercial establishments to the youth who have received formal education.

In this scheme, youth upto 15 percent of the total employees working in the establishment can be hired. There is a provision to give a minimum stipend of Rs 8000/- per month to 12th pass, Rs 8500/- per month to ITI pass, Rs 9000/- per month to diploma holders and Rs 10000/- per month to graduates and those with higher qualifications. The youth selected in the scheme will be called “student-trainee”.

Youth are getting opportunities to learn latest technology

The student-learner will get industry-oriented training, opportunities to learn through latest technology and latest process, stipend during vocational training and a certificate of State Council for Vocational Training by Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development and Employment Generation Board. With this, student trainees will become qualified for regular employment.

Beneficial for both youth and the government

The most advantage of the scheme for the establishment is that they will have to pay only 25 percent of the total minimum stipend given to the youth and the rest will be paid by the state government.

This scheme is beneficial for the establishment, youth and government. In this, the establishments will get man-power by paying negligible amount of stipend, the youth will get the opportunity to learn work. With this, the youth of the state will become qualified for regular employment and thus help in boosting the economy of the state.

More than 9 lakh youth have registered so far

So far, more than 9 lakh youth have registered on the portal of the scheme under the Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana, which shows the inclination of the youth towards learning. Under the scheme, establishments are generating contracts daily and youth are enthusiastically going to get industry-oriented training in the establishments.