 MP: CM Chouhan Announces To Build 'Maa Narmada Lok' In Anuppur
CM Chouhan made the announcement after worshipping the Narmada River at Amarkantak in the Anuppur district on Thursday.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that 'Maa Narmada Lok' will be built in Amarkantak, Anuppur district.

CM Chouhan made the announcement while talking to ANI after worshipping the Narmada River at Amarkantak in the Anuppur district on Thursday.

'Maa Narmada is making MP prosperous'

He said, "It is my good fortune that I got an opportunity to worship Maa Narmada today. Maa Narmada is the lucky charm for Madhya Pradesh. On one hand, the residents of the state and the country have immense faith in the Maa Narmada. On the other hand Maa Narmada is making Madhya Pradesh prosperous, by her grace, we get water to drink, water is reaching farm fields and electricity is being produced from the water of Maa Narmada illuminating the houses of the state."

"We have immense faith in Maa Narmada and I pray that may Maa Narmada keep showering her blessings on the residents of Madhya Pradesh. I prayed everyone should stay happy, healthy, and be blessed," he added.

Saints and scholars to be roped in

CM Chouhan further said, "We have decided to prepare an action plan for building Maa Narmada Lok in Amarkantak. The last form of Maa Narmada Mahalok will be finalised after discussing with the saints and scholars here." Millions of people visit here to perform parikrama of Maa Narmada so considering the availability of this place, a Maa Narmada Lok will be built here in Amarkantak, he added.

