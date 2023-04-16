MP: CM Chouhan announces establishment of welfare boards for major sub-casts at Ambedkar Mahakumbh in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the MP assembly elections, scheduled later this year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a major announcement to woo schedule caste voters. Chouhan has announced that the state government will establish separate welfare boards for major sub-castes of the scheduled caste community like Kori Welfare Board, Jatav Welfare Board, etc.

CM Chouhan made the announcement on Sunday while speaking at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Mahakumbh organised at Mela Ground in Gwalior.

He said that presidents of these welfare boards and members will also be elected. The chairman will be given the status of a minister. His responsibility will be to visit various places in the society and know the problems among the members of the scheduled caste community.

Dharamshala in Mhow

Along with this, Chouhan also announced the establishment of a Dharamshala near Ambedkar Memorial in Mhow.

He said, “I am proud to say that we got the opportunity to build Baba Saheb's memorial in Mhow, Indore. We built the memorial but there was no Dharamshala or place for the visitors to stay. Now, I am happy to inform you that we have received the Army's NOC for the land required for the construction of Dharamshala for people to Mhow. Three and a half acres of land will be given to the Dr. Baba Saheb Memorial Committee on lease and all other requirements, including stay, will be fulfilled.”

Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar

According to the CM, a temple of Sant Ravidas will also be established in Sagar district.

“The temple will be made with a cost of Rs₹ 100 crore, but I want that every person should have a share in it. Everyone should undertake the work of ‘shilapujan’ in their respective village. From there that stone would be taken and installed in the temple of Sant ji to be built in Sagar”, he said.