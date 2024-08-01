MP CM Announces Rs 250 Aid As Rakhi Gift For Ladli Behna Beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Beneficiaries of the Madhya Pradesh government's Ladli Behna Yojana will get additional Rs 250 for Raksha Bandhan apart from the regular aid of Rs 1,250 on August 10, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

Addressing a function in Chitrakoot in Satna district, he said his government will celebrate festivals during the month of 'Savan' underway.

"Though Rakhi festival is on August 19, Ladli Behnas (beneficiaries) will get Rs 1250 along with additional Rs 250 for celebrating Rakhi festival on August 10," Yadav said. Beneficiaries of the scheme tied a 30-foot long 'rakhi' to Yadav on the occasion.

He also said Ladli Behna and Ujjwala Gas scheme beneficiaries will get a subsidy of Rs 450 per cylinder.

Yadav said an investors meet will be organized in Rewa soon to attract investment in the region and generate employment.

After receiving complaints that people were being forced to pay in the name of illegal parking in Chitrakoot, Yadav asked the collector to take immediate remedial measures.

Yadav, who regaled the gathering with a rendition of the song 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka, Sabka Kehna Hai..' from the yesteryear hit film "Hare Rama Hare Krishna", addressed a similar programme at Chitrangi in Singrauli district.