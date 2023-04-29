 MP clinches five medals, including two golds, in Asian Canoe-Sprint Championship
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Meet the winners |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four water ninjas of the Madhya Pradesh sprinted towards glory as they clinched five medals, in the ongoing Asian Canoe-Sprint Championship in Uzbekistan on Friday.

Water athletes of MP State Water Sports Academy-- Niraj Verma, Arjun Singh, Nitin Verma, and Shivani Verma, excelled in different events.

In the ongoing tournament, Arjun Singh of the state academy won two individual medals, including one gold in C1-1000m and one silver in C1-500m.

MP girl Shivani Verma won a silver in the C4-500m team event along with Megha Pradeep, Akshay Sunil, and Neha Devi. Nitin Verma won an individual bronze in the K1 1000-metre event. Similarly, in C2 1000m, Arjun Singh and Niraj Verma won silver.

MP power couple makes splash in Asian Paracanoe championship, wins gold in their respective...
