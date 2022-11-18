MP: 'Cleanliness Run' to be organised in Bhopal's Nipania on World Toilet Day

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cleanliness run will be organised in Nipania gram panchayat of Bhopal district on Saturday. The run is being organised on the occasion of World Toilet Day.

District panchayat chief executive officer Rituraj Singh said that community and public participation will play a special role in the Swachh Bharat Mission village. He said, “Keeping this in mind, on the occasion of World Toilet Day on November 19, a cleanliness run program will be organised at village level to connect people and increase people’s participation in ODF plus villages”.

Singh said that the main objective of the Cleanliness Run program is to motivate people for the sustainability of ODF plus (open defecation free) by making people aware about the use of toilets, safe hygienic behaviour, visual cleanliness as well as developing people’s understanding about Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase II.

He said that to ensure the participation of local people in the programme, help of local heroes like cleanliness champions, swachhagrahis, self-help groups, ASHA workers, volunteers, self-motivated people, youth, school children and folk artists will be taken. For the launch of the program, local elected representatives, leaders, artists, writers, players, etc. will flag off the cleanliness run program.

Singh further added that special attention would be paid to the publicity of the program. The gram panchayat and district administration will use banners and posters for this purpose.

The route distance and time period of the cleanliness run will be decided by the gram panchayat. Arrangements will also be made for mementos (souvenirs) and medical kits etc. for the participants of the programme. Participants will also have to share pictures and videos of the cleanliness run on their social media accounts.