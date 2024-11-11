MP: Class 9 Students To Conduct Neighbourhood Surveys

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of class 9 studying under Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon be conducting surveys in their neighbourhoods. The initiative is part of their project work, which will contribute 15 marks to their final exam scores.

MPBSE has finalised the list of project topics and the marking scheme, which will be sent to schools across the district soon. For 2024-2025 academic session, the MP Board has introduced a division in Mathematics curriculum for Class 9, categorising it into standard and advanced levels.

Read Also Man Fires Gun At Street Dog; Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

This division will also be implemented in Class 10 exams from next session. MPBSE has now released the marking scheme and project topics for these new categories. For Class 9 Mathematics, the question paper will carry a total of 75 marks, with an additional 25 marks allocated for internal assessment.

The internal assessment will include 5 marks each from quarterly and half-yearly exams and 15 marks from three project works. Both standard and advanced Mathematics students will have same project topics.

Project topics for class 9 students:

• A brief biography and achievements of any three mathematicians.

• A survey of 12 families in the neighbourhood to collect data on the number of members and their education levels.

• Exploring applications of geometry in daily life.

• Calculating the surface area of their Class 9 classroom.

MPBSE releases exam pattern

MPBSE has also released the exam pattern and marking scheme for classes 9 to 12 for 2024-25 academic session. For classes 9 and 11, the theory papers will carry 75 marks, while 25 marks will be reserved for internal assessments.

For classes 11 and 12, non-practical subjects will have an 80-mark theory paper and a 20-mark project. Practical subjects will have a 70-mark theory paper and a 30-mark practical exam. Students will have three hours to complete their exams.