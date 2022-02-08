MP: Civil supplies officer held by Lokayukta cops for bribery in Anuppur

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): An official of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation was arrested here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuing work order for a contract, a Lokayukta police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as M S Upadhyay, Anuppur district in-charge of the civil supplies corporation, was caught on Monday evening, Lokayukta Special Police Establishment's Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Parihar said.

Following a complaint against Upadhyay, a trap was laid and he was caught while accepting the bribe at his office here, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

