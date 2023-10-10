MP: Civic Body Removes Posters, Banners

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration swung into action immediately after the Election Commission declared dates for the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The officials of the civic body removed posters and banners from different parts of the city. The district electoral officer Ankit Asthana held a meeting with nodal officers and directed them to complete the election process according to laws. On the other hand, the officials of the civic body seized the election material which defaced the government properties.

The superintendent of police transferred 41 police officers in the district before the announcement of the election dates. The officials of Nagar Nigam removed posters, banners, flags and other items which were put up on government properties on MS road, AV road, Girls School road, Nainagarh road, Bankhedi road, Ambah road and other places.

Asthana said that special arrangements were made for 9,999 elderly people and 15,715 physically challenged so that they might cast their votes. He said that such citizens had given consent to cast votes from homes. As many as 14, 83, 697 citizens will cast their votes in six assembly constituencies in the district, for which 1,705 polling booths have been set up.

Read Also Bhopal: 4 Booked For Abetting Suicide

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)