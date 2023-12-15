MP: Chouhan Drives Tractor, Sows Gram At Farm Fields In Vidisha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited his farm fields in Vidisha on Thursday. He shared a video of his visit on social media where he is seen driving a tractor and participating in sowing activities at his farm fields.

In his post, Chouhan expressed his admiration for the fertile soil of Madhya Pradesh, with the video he wrote, “The soil of my Madhya Pradesh is like gold, bringing prosperity to homes, saluting the earth with a few drops of sweat. Today ploughed the fields and sowed gram.” (Apne Madhya Pradesh ki Mati Sona Ugalti hai, Dharti Maa Dhan Dhanya se Gharo ko Khushaal bana deti hai, pasine ki kuch boond se maati ko naman kiya, aaj kheto ki jutaai kar chane ki buayi ki)

Chouhan also visited the Badwale Ganesh Temple in Vidisha, where public especially the women surrounded him, and started raising slogans of “Shivraj tum raj karo, hum tumhare saath hai (Shivraj lead we are with you)”. Some of them even embraced former CM and expressed dismay over him not being crowned the CM this time. Upon seeing this, tears began rolling down Chouhan’s cheeks as well.

Three officers who served Chouhan seek transfer

Three officers who were serving the former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have sought transfer of their present postings. The officials - principal secretary to CM, Manish Rastogi, ADG intelligence Adarsh Katiyar and officer on special duty (OSD) Anshuman Singh – have urged chief minister Mohan Yadav to give them different postings. The specific reasons for seeking transfer is not known but sources said that the trio were working with the Chouhan for long and so have made this request