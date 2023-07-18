 MP: 'Cheetahs Are Not Disciplined Like BJP Workers,' Says Uma Bharti On Death Of Big Cats At Kuno
She said that the cheetahs need the smell of the forest and the freedom to express their emotions.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti | PTI Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Speaking on the recent deaths of cheetahs at the Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh's former Chief Minister Uma Bharti said the "Cheetahs are not disciplined like BJP workers, they are free-spirited animals," citing the big cats' separation from African roots as one of the death cause.

Speaking to media during her visit in Shivpuri, she said “The smell of vegetation that cheetahs get in African forests is different. The grasslands here are not similar to the grasslands in Africa. The cheetahs are separated from their family and environment.”

'Cheetah Is An Introvert Animal'

“Cheetah is a very introvert animal. They suppress their emotions and go into depression very easily. An experiment was done in India, under which the cheetahs were brought to India. Cheetahs die even in the jungles of Africa. But, we are still thinking that our experiment on the remaining cheetahs will be successful,” she added.

Calls Jyotiraditya Scindia 'Diamond'

Bharti further talked about Jyotiraditya Scindia and called him a ‘diamond’. “He is a diamond. Jyotiraditya Scindia did not get love in Congress, they could not win his heart. Congress has lost its diamond. Rajmata Scindia wanted to see her brother in the BJP and I am very happy that Jyotiraditya Scindia has fulfilled her dream,” she said.

