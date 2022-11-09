MP: Chambal’s terror Gudda Gurjar arrested after brief encounter in Gwalior

Daciot Gudda Gurjar in black dress | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Notorious dacoit Gudda Gurjar, who carried a reward of Rs 65,000 on his head, was arrested by the Gwalior police after a brief encounter in Bhanwarpura forest late on Wednesday night. He had suffered bullet injury in his leg during the encounter.

SSP Gwalior Amit Sanghi said that a police team had been trailing Gurjar for long. As soon as the wanted dacoit along with his gang entered Bhanwarpura forest through Sheopur, the Gwalior police challenged him. During the brief encounter, Gurjar was injured in the leg and arrested, while his gang members managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Sanghi further said that ASP Rajesh Dandotiya and CSP Rishikesh Meena were bringing the dreaded dacoit to Gwalior for treatment.

Gurjar was the leader of the only big gang of bandits in Chambal. In the last six months, he had unleashed a reign of terror in border villages of Sheopar and Morena districts. A few days ago, villagers had also staged a protest against police failure to tackle Gurjar at Morena district headquarters.

Police went all out against the dacoit only after a recent dressing down by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. During a high-level meeting held last month, Chouhan had expressed his displeasure over Gurjar’s free run in Chambal. He had declared, “We don’t want dacoits in Chambal.”

Soon after the meeting ended, ADG Chambal Rajesh Chawla dispatched several police teams into the forest of Pahadgarh. Later, the ADG too visited Pahargarh and chalked out a plan to eliminate Gurgar with Sheopur and Morena police officials.

The police later demolished house of Gurjar’s confidante Kalla alias Karua Gurjar in Lohagarh village under Nurabad police station. He carried a cash reward of Rs 10,000 on his head. His family members were asked to ensure Kalla’s surrender within 10 days. Later, the police also arrested many supporters of Gurjar.