MP: CBI Conducts Raids In Jabalpur; FIR Against 17 For Irregularities In Construction Works Of Military Engineering Service

Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids in Jabalpur in connection with irregularities in construction works of the Army's Military Engineering Service (MES) to the tune of ₹16.24 crore on Friday morning.

Jabalpur CBI has registered a case against 17 people, including former and present GEs in the matter. Along with this, the firms which received wrongful payment have also been made accused. Several documents related to the scam have also been recovered from the locations of the accused officers and contractors.

The raids conducted at 12 places across Jabalpur, Jodhpur, Prayagraj and Shillong are still ongoing.

More details awaited.