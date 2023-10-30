MP: Candidates File Papers For Six Seats In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates contesting elections from six constituencies of the district filed nominations on Monday, the last date of filing nominations. The candidates began to reach the collectorate in the morning. Only five supporters were allowed to enter the room where the papers were filed.

Congress candidate Nishank Jain accompanied by hundreds of party workers filed nominations in Ganj Basoda. Jain’s procession was welcomed at different places in the city.

BJP candidate from Ambah Kamlesh Jatav, Congress aspirant from Sumawali Ajab Singh Kushwana, SP contestant from Joura Maniram Dhakad, AAP candidate from Dimni Surendra Singh Tomar and BSP contestant from Morena Rakesh Rustam Singh filed nominations. All the candidates reached the collectorate with their supporters, so there was a huge crowd.

