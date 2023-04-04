MP: Over 700 PM Shri Schools to come up in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state ratified the establishment of 730 PM Shri Schools in Madhya Pradesh during a council meeting held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

Maximum 2 schools in each development block of the state (626 in 313 development blocks) and 104 schools in urban bodies of 52 districts, in this way maximum 730 schools have been marked as PM Shri Schools. One of the identified schools will be run for primary education (Class I to VIII) and one school for higher secondary education. The cost of PM Shri School will be borne by the Center and the State in the ratio of 60:40. As many as Rs. 277 crore 40 lakh will be spent on all 730 PM Shri Schools every year, out of which the state’s share will be Rs. 110 crore 96 lakh per year. This project is of 5 years and during this period the expenditure burden of Rs 554 crore 80 lakh will fall on the state government. After 5 years of the scheme, it will be fully operated by the state government.

PM Shri School will include quality of education, equality and access to education facilities with overall compliance with the provisions of the National Education Policy-2020. These schools will be presented as examples for other schools.

The Cabinet granted administrative approval of Rs 714 crore 91 lakh for a new medical college with 100 MBBS seat admission capacity at Budhni in Sehore district, a 500 bed affiliated hospital, 60 seat admission capacity nursing college for nursing courses and 60 seat admission capacity college for paramedical courses. Due to the long distance from the medical colleges located in Hoshangabad, Itarsi, Pipariya, Betul and surrounding areas to Bhopal, Jabalpur and Chhindwara, the people of the area will get medical facilities easily.

Approval to free government guarantee amount of Rs 29 thousand 400 crore under support price decentralized scheme

The Cabinet has sanctioned free government guarantee amount of Rs 29 thousand 400 crores for the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, for the procurement of food grains, public distribution system and operation of other government schemes and for meeting the deficit under the support price decentralized scheme in the state. Apart from the amount available from the government guarantee, the finance of the remaining amount will be done from the food grain credit limit with higher rate of interest. Out of the free government guarantee, the Food Department has been given the right to reallocate between Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation and Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation from time to time.

Sale of spares and spare engines of government helicopter Bell-430

In the tender issued by the Council of Ministers for the sale of Government Helicopter Bell-430's spares and spare engines, it was decided to sell it to the organization offering more than Rs 2 crore 24 lakh which is more than the fixed offset price of Rs 2 crore 36 lakh.

Other decisions

While approving the departmental proposal for amendment in Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy-2020, the Cabinet authorized the empowered committee to decide the second starred of sub-paragraph 10.1.3 of paragraph-10 of the policy.

The Cabinet approved the allotment of land to Ekatm Shikshan Samiti Bhainsoda Tehsil Nalkheda, District Agar Malwa and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Malwa Province Tehsil Malharganj District Indore on submitting prescribed conditions and amount.