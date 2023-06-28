MP Cabinet Meet: ₹1300 Crore For CM Rise Schools, Deendayal Thali Price At Only Rs 5

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet approved Rs 1335.20 crore for 33 CM Rise schools to be built across Madhya Pradesh.
Apart from this, the state government gave nod to following decisions:
Rs 24000 crore subsidy to electricity department. Of this, Rs 18000 crore is meant for farmers.
Medical colleges to be opened in Khargone, Dhar, Bhind, Balaghat and Sidhi.
Rs 1700 cr under CM infrastructure scheme to boost development works in civic bodies.
Price of thali under Deendayal Rasoi scheme slashed to Rs 5 from Rs 10.
The RBC 6 (4) has been amended to cover banana crop loss due to natural calamity. On 25 to 33 percent loss, compensation of Rs 30,000 per hectare will be given. On loss of 33 percent to 50 percent, compensation of Rs 54,000 per hectare will be given. On more than 50 percent loss, compensation of Rs 2 lakh per hectare will be given.
