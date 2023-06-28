MP Cabinet Meet: ₹1300 Crore For CM Rise Schools, Deendayal Thali Price At Only Rs 5

The RBC 6 (4) has been amended to cover banana crop loss due to natural calamity. On 25 to 33 percent loss, compensation of Rs 30,000 per hectare will be given. On loss of 33 percent to 50 percent, compensation of Rs 54,000 per hectare will be given. On more than 50 percent loss, compensation of Rs 2 lakh per hectare will be given.