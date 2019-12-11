MP Cabinet increases maximum age limit for selection in uniform services through PSC

BHOPAL: The government has raised the age limit for direct recruitment to MPPSC for uniform services.

The cabinet on Wednesday raised maximum age limit for the candidates applying for gazetted and non-gazetted posts from 28 to 33 years.

For women and SC/ST candidates, the age limit was raised from 33 to 38 years.

The cabinet also increased the retirement age of daily wage employees from 60 to 62 years.

To set up a water sports club, 1.22 hectares have been allotted to the defence department near Khanugaon.

Ten acres have been allotted to Satya Sai Organisation in Indore for free treatment of children who are suffering from heart ailments.

The cabinet has also approved renewal of lease of 13, 700 square metres of land of Sishu Mandir in Gwalior.

The retirement age of teachers in government-affiliated colleges has been increased from 62 to 65 years.

Supplementary budget gets cabinet nod: The cabinet approved the first supplementary budget worth Rs 9,000 crore.

CM gardening and food processing scheme: The cabinet also the approved the proposal for Chief Minister’s gardening and food processing scheme. Floriculture will be encouraged by investing Rs 100 crore under the scheme and separate clusters will be set up for the project. Maximum subsidy on the project will be Rs 5 lakh.