MP Cabinet Expansion: Shivraj Singh Chouhan off to Delhi to tackle portfolio distribution

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan left for New Delhi on Sunday to discuss portfolio distribution with party’s central leadership. He met union ministers in this connection. Chouhan and party’s state unit want lion’s share for BJP ministers. The state unit is keen on giving importance to senior ministers belonging to party.

Jyotiraditya Scindia wants his loyalists to get important departments. However, Chouhan wants that major and minor departments should be distributed equally among Scindia loyalists and BJP ministers. According to sources, party’s senior leaders have agreed with Chouhan’s formula.

Now, the portfolios will be distributed equally among the BJP ministers and Scindia loyalists.

There are indications that home, urban, commercial tax, agriculture, industries, urban administration, transport and public relations departments will be with BJP ministers.

Scindia loyalist Tulsi Silawat has already been given the water resources department, which is important. Likewise, PWD, school education, health, women and child development department, panchayat and rural development department may be given to Scindia supporters.