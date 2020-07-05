MP Cabinet Expansion: Shivraj Singh Chouhan off to Delhi to tackle portfolio distribution

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan left for New Delhi on Sunday to discuss portfolio distribution with party’s central leadership. He met union ministers in this connection. Chouhan and party’s state unit want lion’s share for BJP ministers. The state unit is keen on giving importance to senior ministers belonging to party.
Jyotiraditya Scindia wants his loyalists to get important departments. However, Chouhan wants that major and minor departments should be distributed equally among Scindia loyalists and BJP ministers. According to sources, party’s senior leaders have agreed with Chouhan’s formula.
Now, the portfolios will be distributed equally among the BJP ministers and Scindia loyalists.
There are indications that home, urban, commercial tax, agriculture, industries, urban administration, transport and public relations departments will be with BJP ministers.
Scindia loyalist Tulsi Silawat has already been given the water resources department, which is important. Likewise, PWD, school education, health, women and child development department, panchayat and rural development department may be given to Scindia supporters.
After returning from New Delhi, Chouhan may distribute portfolios on Monday.
During Bhopal visit, Scindia handed over a list of departments, which he wanted for his supporters, to Chouhan.
Nevertheless, Chouhan and the BJP’s state unit do not want to give some of the departments to Scindia loyalists. For that reason, a discussion is being held with the party’s central leadership.
Both Chouhan and state incharge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will find a way out. Chouhan will also discuss with party’s national organisation secretary BL Santosh about the issue and state politics during his visit.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)