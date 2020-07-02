MP Cabinet Expansion: Mockery of constitution, 14 ministers not even member of Assembly, says Kamal Nath

In a scathing attack on BJP government’s Cabinet expansion, ex-CM and state Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday said, “For the first time in history of democracy, 14 out of 33 ministers are not MLAs. It’s mockery of Constitution and a cruel joke on the people.”

In a jibe at senior BJP members and aspirants who failed to make the cut, he said “Personally, I am sad at not finding names of efficient, experienced and dedicated senior BJP MLAs in the Cabinet.”

Congratulating new members of the Cabinet, he said, “I hope that all will work in unison for development of the state.”