MP Cabinet Approves 'Ladli Behna Awas Yojana', 435 New Posts In Health & Education

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the cabinet meeting held in Bhopal on Saturday, it has been decided that 435 new posts will be filled in the health and education sector in Madhya Pradesh. 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana' has also been approved.

'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana' scheme will be the responsibility of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Those who could not get houses under PM Awas Yojana, they will be given houses under this scheme.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said that a decision has also been taken to increase the honorarium of guest teachers. Honorarium for class one will be increased from Rs 9 to Rs 18 thousand, class two will be given from Rs 7 to Rs 14 thousand and class three will be given honorarium increased from Rs 5 to Rs 10 thousand. 4.5 thousand guest teachers will get the benefit.

'MP Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme-2023' has also been approved. If someone dies in mob lynching, his family will get a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. There will be a provision of Rs 4 to 6 lakh for the injured. This will include all those incidents of mob lynching which takes place due to religion, caste, language or any other such reason. Under this scheme, mob lynching will be considered in which five or more accused are involved.

Decisions taken in the meeting

Civil hospital in Bhopal will have 300 beds, 195 new posts will be filled

12 hectares of land was allotted in Barkheda Bondar (Huzur) for Forensic Sciences University Gandhi Nagar Bhopal.

The 100 bedded Kailashnath Katju Hospital (Civil Hospital) in Bhopal will be upgraded to 300 bedded (Mother and Child Hospital). 195 new posts have been created.

Doctors' demand for DACP fulfilled

The demand for DACP (Dynamic Stored Career Progression) of teachers, medical officers and doctors associated with the education department has been fulfilled.

On completion of 3, 7 and 14 years of educational service, benefits of pay scale of Rs 8, 9 and 10 thousand will be given.

On completion of MBBS 5, 10, 15 and 10 service period, the benefit of pay scale of Rs 8, 9, 10 and 20 thousand will be given.

240 new posts will be filled in 6 new colleges

6 new government colleges will be opened. 240 new posts will be created for these.

These colleges will open in Bilaspur and Bharewa of Umaria, Salichauka of Narsinghpur, Shivpur of Narmadapuram, Chakaldi of Sehore and Rahatgaon of Harda.

Under the Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana, now students with JEE cutoff rank below 1.5 lakh will also get the benefit.

The deadline for the special recruitment drive for backlog carry forward posts of SC/ST, OBC and disabled persons was extended from July 1 to June 23, 2024.

Special package given to 6700 families

Special package was given to 6700 families of 22 flood affected villages of Ken-Betwa.

Honorarium of the cook increased

The honorarium of the cook of Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana was increased from Rs 2 thousand to Rs 4 thousand per month.

It was announced to give cylinders at Rs 450 under the Ladli Behna Yojana, for which the subsidy will be returned.

