MP: Cabinet approval to include transgender into backward class

Vallabh Bhawan Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark decision, the Shivraj Cabinet on Tuesday cleared inclusion of transgender into backward class. The decision was taken in the light of Supreme Court verdict. Cabinet decided to include transgender on number 94 of backward class list.

During Cabinet briefing medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said that Cabinet also decided to implement Madhya Pradesh State Millet Mission Scheme for two years with a budget of Rs 23.25 crore. High standard certified seeds of coarse grain would be provided to farmers with 80% grant through cooperative and government institutions.

The activities related to millet mission scheme would be promoted at large level. To encourage production, processing and marketing of millet, farmers training programme would be held and delegation would go to other states on study tour. To promote millets, fairs, workshops, seminar, food festival and road shows would be conducted at district and state level. The minister said that government was aware that millet was once the centre of state’s food culture. The state government decided to promote it owing to high nutrition value and less fat percentage.

Cabinet also gave its nod to amendment related to mandi fee reimbursement on wheat export. The amendment states that contemplation would be done to provide benefit of mandi fee on wheat purchased for export purpose. It would be provided on quantity purchased through payment letter of wheat. It would be mandatory to produce application for mandi fee reimbursement.