MP Bypolls: Whom to vote, party or candidate? Turncoats leave voters confused

With only 10 days left for campaigning, BJP and Congress are adopting new strategies to convince voters to vote in their favour but most of the voters (not party workers) remained confused on whom to vote- party or the candidate.

‘I voted for the Congress making Tulsi Silawat win but he changed sides. Now Congress has given ticket to Premchand Guddu who was in BJP till now. Both the candidates represent both the parties- what should the voter do,’ said Naveen Sharma, who works in a private company.

This dilemma is not confined till Sharma at Sanver constituency. Thousands of voters are left confused with turncoats contesting on their assembly seats. Electors at Surkhi seat in Sagar district too are in the same catch 22 situation. Govind Rajput who contested on Congress ticket earlier is now the BJP candidate whereas former BJP MLA Parul Sahu is now contesting against Rajput from the Congress.

‘There is no issue in this by-election. There are no promises that appeal to voters. Voters who had voted for the BJP in previous assembly election now feel cheated. Sahu is now contesting on Congress ticket. Such a situation has left us in lurch,’ said Sagar Pateria, an unemployed youth who was student during 2018 assembly elections.

A heated discussion was on in Bamori between family members on where to vote. Here too, both the candidates have switched the loyalties leaving voters puzzled. ‘Mahendra Singh Sisodia is now in BJP. In a meeting last month, several block and panchayat level Congress leaders joined the BJP. On the contrary, Kanhaiya Agarwal joined the Congress and little later several BJP workers joined the Congress,’ said Narendra Sharma, a contractor from Guna.

At present the situation is such that common voters like us are not sure about political leaders as to who is in which party, he added.

Assembly- BJP- Congress

Sumaoli- Aidal Singh Kansana- Ajab Kushwaha

Ambah- Kamlesh Jatav- Satyaprakash Sikarwar

Gwalior East- Munnalal Goyal- Satish Sikarwar

Dabra- Imarti Devi- Suresh Raja

Bhander- Raksha Sironia- Phool Singh Baraiya

Karera- Jasmant Jatav- Pragilal Jatav

Bamori- Mahendra Sisodia- Kanhaiya Agarwal

Surkhi- Govind Rajput- Parul Sahu

Sanwer- Tulsiram Silawat- Premchand Guddu

Gohad- Ranveer Jatav- Mevaram Jatav