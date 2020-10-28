MP Bypolls: SP candidate Banshilal Jatav from Ambah joins BJP

The Samajwadi Party has received a severe jolt just a few days before the by-elections.

The party’s candidate from Ambah constituency Banshilal Jatav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

The BJP has given ticket to Kamlesh Jatav from Ambah constituency in Morena.

Earlier, the SP got a shock when its candidate from Gohad returned to the Congress fold.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar gave party membership to Banshilal Jatav.

Banshilal said as he became a member of the BJP he withdrew his nomination.

Congress heaping pressure: SP candidate

SP candidate from Gwalior, Roshan Mirza, alleged that the Congress was heaping pressure on him to withdraw nomination.

Mirza also released an audio clipping in which former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is heard asking him to withdraw his nomination.

Singh is heard saying that Mirza will be given ticket for the post of corporator. The audio clipping was made when Mirza was filing nomination.

Mirza also said a Congress leader offered him Rs 10 lakh for withdrawing his nomination, but he did not mention the name of that leader.