MP Bypolls: Six firing incidents in Gwalior-Chambal region

Six incidents of firing were reported during polling in Gwalior-Chambal region on Tuesday. Congress and BJP workers came face-to-face at many places as an EVM was smashed in Meghgaon and two motorcycles were put on fire in Morena. Few contestants were put under house arrest in the region as preventive measures.

Intelligence report had already warned of violence during bypolls, especially in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

In Gohad, three candidates Ranveer Jatav (BJP), Mewaram Jatav (Congress) and Yashwant Patwari ( BSP) were kept in PWD guest house till the end of polling. In Gwalior East too, the police had to house BJP candidate Munnalal Goyal, Congress candidate Satish Sikarwar and BSP candidate in circuit house.

While three firing incidents were reported in Sumawali constituency, four people were arrested in Kaspura village following firing incident. Another incident was reported from Khaneta village. Congress accused BJP of booth capturing in Sumawali.

In Bhind, four gunmen reached Sodha polling booth and tried to threaten voters. On being informed, SP rushed to the spot along with commandos and brought the situation under control.

Congress candidate from Mehgaon constituency, Hemant Katare alleged that an EVM at Lohai village booth had malfunctioned but neither the police nor the administration took cognigance of his complaint. Later, the police detained his brother Yogesh Katare.

In Morena, BSP candidate’s son allegedly opened fire on Congress corporator. Another firing incident was reported in Jori village of Lav-Kush Nagar. The miscreants also set two motorcycles on fire. Shots were also fired at the house of ex-MP Babulal Solanki in Morena.

In Pohri, Congress candidate claimed that officials were working as per the diktats of BJP candidate and no one was listening to their complaints.

The Guna police booked BJP district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar for breaching Model Code of Conduct. He was found roaming in Bamori constituency despite not being a voter.

In Morena, police seized Congress candidate’s diary with alleged account of illegal money. The diary was seized from a house in Alapur village during a raid.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has demanded re-polling on 17 polling stations of Sumawali. He alleged that administration and police were helping BJP candidates and failed to check wrongdoings during polling.