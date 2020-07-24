MP Bypolls schedule to be announced at appropriate time: Election Commission

The Election Commission has decided to keep the cards closed to its chest when it comes to announcement of by-elections. A meeting to decide the date of by-elections was held on Friday.

The only thing that the ECI disclosed about the meeting was that ‘decision to hold by-elections in assembly and parliamentary constituencies was taken by the commission after a review today. “The schedule etc will be announced at an appropriate time,” ECI spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan said.

The statement given by spokesperson is being interpreted by political parties differently. The decision was taken but nobody was told about the decision. This has left the parties wondering about the meaning of statement.

Political parties are eagerly waiting for dates to be announced for by elections to be held in 26 assembly constituencies. The ECI, in a leaked note earlier, had expressed reservations to conduct elections when COVID-29 is on rise.