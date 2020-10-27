MP Bypolls: Politics heats up over involvement of government officials in elections

The tough contest on the ensuing by-elections for 28 Assembly seats in the state has led the two main parties to create pressure on the machinery involved in conducting elections.

Congress alleging that several officials and employees were working for BJP openly has said that it knows how to deal with such officials. On the other hand, BJP has complained against the Congress for threatening the officials.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached the office of election commission on Tuesday and complained against several officials allegedly working for the BJP. Within hours, BJP state chief VD Sharma too visited the MP CEO and accused the Congress leaders of threatening the employees.

“Government officials and employees are putting all efforts to ensure win of BJP-specially in Gwalior and Chambal region. We know how to deal with such officers and employees,” said Digvijaya Singh, after meeting the EC officials.

The Congress delegation also handed a list of officials who they charged for working for BJP, demanding immediate removal. Digvijaya had reached the EC office along with dozens of party workers who kept sloganeering and squatted at the office gate.

Congress has demanded cancellation of postal ballots issued for Covid patients and suspects.

BJP state president VD Sharma after meeting the MP CEO said that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh were openly threatening government officials and employees with false charges. We have asked the EC to take strict action against them, said Sharma.

EC should take cognizance of Congress’ threats: CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are rattled by their probable defeat to an extent that they have started threatening government officials and employees. “Hum dekh lenge, nipat lenge (we will see them, deal with them) type statements are being given every day. They are trying to down the morale of employees and attacking their self-esteem. Threatening employees is also a violation of poll code. I urge EC to take cognizance and take action against them,” said Chouhan.

After collector and SP, now Ashoknagar deputy collector shifted

Deputy collector and returning officer of Ashoknagar Ravi Malviya has been shifted after complaints made by the Congress. He has been replaced by Shahid Khan. Deputy collector of Sagar, Santosh Kumar Chandel has also been shifted on Congress complaint. Khemchand Bopbhe has been posted there in the same capacity. Zonal SP of Sagar Yashpal Singh Rajput has also been removed. A day ago, collector and SP of the Ashoknagar were shifted on orders of the EC. Earlier, transfers of dozen deputy collectors were also cancelled on EC’s instructions.