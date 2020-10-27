MP Bypolls: I welcome Sachin Pilot in MP, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed his friend and Congress leader Sachin Pilot at Gwalior airport on Tuesday.

In an unusual happening, Pilot is on a two-day tour to state to campaign for Congress party for by-elections. Pilot is a star campaigner and was cherry picked by AICC to counter Scindia in Gwalior and Chambal region.

Scindia while talking to media, said he met his former colleague and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Gwalior. "I met him in Gwalior and welcomed him," Scindia said.

He further said Madhya Pradesh has a tradition of welcoming everyone on its soil and therefore Pilot is welcome.

“Everyone has a right to campaign in a democracy,” Scindia said. To a question on his meeting with Pilot before the political crisis in Rajasthan a few months back, Scindia said he does not want to comment on the internal affairs of Congress party.