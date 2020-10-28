MP Bypolls: Goods cash worth more than Rs 19 crore seized so far

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Mohit Bundas on Wednesday said liquor, vehicles, cash and other goods worth Rs 19.45 crore have been seized so far in 28 assembly constituencies spread over 19 districts.

The excise department has seized 102083 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 4.81 crore and while police have seized 98,822 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 3.28 crore. In addition, Rs 3.66 crore have been seized. Vehicles and other goods valued at Rs 6.33 crore have also been seized. Police and the narcotics department have seized 1522 kg drugs worth Rs 1.38 crore. Apart from this, action is being taken by the income tax department on receiving information about the seizure of Rs 10.10 lakh during checking by an SST team at Dhangaon village check post in Mandhata Assembly constituency in Khandwa district.

Bundas said a total of 348 vulnerable hamlets have been identified in 28 assembly constituencies of 19 districts of the state. They are four in Agar-Malwa district, 15 in Anuppur, four in Ashoknagar, 40 in Bhind, one in Burhanpur, two in Chhatarpur, 15 in Datia, one in Dewas, 13 in Dhar, two in Guna, 81 in Gwalior, four in Indore, one in Mandsaur, 159 in Morena, one in Raisen, three in Sagar and two vulnerable hamlets in Shivpuri.