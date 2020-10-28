MP Bypolls: Congress’s agenda is to abuse Madhya Pradesh’s son, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The son of Madhya Pradesh is being abused daily, and this is the Congress’s agenda for by-elections.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the above statement at public meetings in Anuppur and Bada Malhera on Wednesday.

A leader coming from Delhi says Chouhan is kameena, the chief minister said. Likewise another Congress leader called him hungry and bare, Chouhan added.

He said people of state would puncture pride of Nath’s money power. The Congress’s main election agenda is to hurl abuses at Chouhan, the chief minister said, adding that the party never worked for development, so it is using such words.

Nath only wants to make money, Chouhan said. If someone bows before public, Nath calls him Ghutnatek (kneel down).

Nath is abusing him because his government has launched Kanyadaan Yojna, Sambal Yojna and Teerthadarshan Yojna, Chouhan said.

A scheme to provide jobs will be launched in coming days, and ban on appointments in government departments have been lifted, he said. In industries, 75% of jobs will be reserved for youths of the state, Chouhan said.

Former chief minister Uma Bharti was with Chouhan in meetings in Bada Malhera and Sanchi.

People remembered BJP in Congress rule: Uma

When the Congress government was formed after the assembly elections in 2018, people thought the party would do something good, but nothing of this sort happened, said former chief minister Uma Bharti.

She made the above statement at meetings in Bada Malhera and Sanchi on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, when people felt harassed during the 15 months of the Congress rule, they remembered what the BJP did for their welfare, she said.

Uma said people had been harassed by the Congress government in 2003 when she became the chief minister. Chouhan has been running the government with the same sincerity as she did, Uma said. The BJP government will remain in the state and at the Centre for 20 years, she said.

In 2018, the Congress did not expect it would form the government, so the party made promises, which it could not fulfill.