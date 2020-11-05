MP Bypolls: Congress to reach magical figure of 115 to form government, says Digvijaya Singh

Former chief minister Digviyaja Singh claimed that Congress will return to power in the state. Currently Congress has 87 seats in the Assembly and with winning 28 more in bypolls we will reach the magical figure of 115 to form the government in the state, said the senior Congress leader while talking to the media, here on Thursday. BJP state president is an agriculture graduate and his mathematics is not good, ‘The Congress party only needs 28 MLAs to form the government’, added Singh.

Earlier, the party leaders and workers paid rich tributes to former chief minister Arjun Singh on his birth anniversary at PCC office.

Singh said that in a meeting on Wednesday, former chief minister Kamal Nath took the feedback from the observers regarding the bypolls. The party observer handed over a report of their respective constituency. As per their reports, Congress candidates are winning in all 28 constituencies. Accusing the Election Commission of India of failing to respond to the Congress complaints, Singh said that party had given the list of police personnel who were ‘working’ in favour of BJP, but EC took no action. Singh urged the commission to initiate action against district administrative and police officials who failed to check violence during the bypolls.