MP Bypolls: Congress motormouths puts the party in a tight spot, Verma, Morena leader Gurjar leaves party red-faced

BHOPAL: For the former Chief minister Kamal Nath, giving befitting replies to his political rivals is not as tough as checking his partymen from giving unwarranted remarks.

With the election campaign gaining momentum, the comments of Congress leaders are proving problematic for PCC chief Nath. The party functionaries sitting at PCC office have so far shown better skills than their ruling opponents in media management, however, their all efforts are being failed by party leaders touring across the state making irrational remarks.

Latest in the list is Kisan Congress president Dinesh Gurjar, whose comment has given much desired opportunity to ruling BJP. The Congress leader from Morena while calling PCC Kamal Nath as the second top industrialist of the country, went ahead calling Shivraj Singh Chauhan a man from "poverty-stricken family. Attacking the affluent and industrialists, CM has always been projecting himself as a man who belongs to humble origin and understands the pain of the poor. The comment of Gujjar has not only certified Chouhan’s claim, it has put Congress on a tight spot.

The Congress is in a dilemma. If the party pulls up Dinesh Gurjar for his unwarranted comment, the Gurjar community of Morena will get annoyed.

Gurjar’s comment is not much different from that of Manishankar Iyer who had called PM Narendra Modi “Neech” in General elections of 2014 and it had turned the game in elections.

Even many of the remarks and comments of Congress media committee chairman Jitu Patwari has been uncalled for and which might not go in party’s favour in the upcoming bypolls.

Without giving a second thought to his question, Patwari went on to ask an elderly woman to enumerate the demerits of Kamal Nath government. “There were many,” replied the woman candidly. The former minister was taken aback by his reply, but the words were already uttered.

Name of former minister Sajjan Singh Verma also figures in the list of Congress leaders who left the party red faced. The senior Congress leader termed Madhavrao Scindia ‘cheater’, thus giving the fresh ammunition to BJP to attack the opposition.

Many Congress leaders could not stop themselves from commenting when the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went down on his knees, bowed his head during a campaign, however their remarks benefitted the BJP.