MP Bypolls: Congress, BJP paying extra attention to those seats where they are weak

The BJP and the Congress have begun to make a dent in each other’s vote bank by identifying the seats where they are on a sticky wicket.

They are doing so after the electioneering has ended. Both parties have started in on wooing the people who have clout in those constituencies.

In the last 24 hours left for by-election to 28 seats, both the parties are trying to persuade the heads of various castes to work for them. Efforts are on to handle the caste equation, too.

Most of the 28 seats belong to rural areas. Therefore, there are attempts to woo influential people in villages, besides Sarpanchs and Panchs.

The BJP is on a sticky wicket in Agar, Bada Malhera, Hatpiplya and Surkhi.

The party is paying extra attention to Morena, Joura, Ambah, Dabra, Mungaoli, Karera and Gohad constituencies. If the party deploys its full strength, it may win these seats.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia are making a strategy for these seats.

The RSS has swung into action in Malwa and Nimad.

All efforts are being made to woo voters at the eleventh hour. President of the BJP’s state unit VD Sharma and party’s organisational secretary are holding discussions with the workers to keep away the saboteurs on the polling day.

Congress also making strategy

The Congress is also making a strategy for the polling day. They are readying a plan for those seats where the party is either weak or facing tough challenge from its rival.

The party has laid emphasis on booth management to bring its committed voters to polling stations.

The Congress is focusing on the SC/ST voters in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath himself is talking to the influential people in the election-bound areas.

Besides Nath, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Govind Singh, and former leader of opposition Ajay Singh have begun to woo voters.

In Malwa and Neemad, former minister Jitu Patwari and ex-president of MPCC Arun Yadav have been asked to persuade the voters and the heads of various castes to work for the Congress.

The Congress is batting on a sticky wicket in Sanwer, Suwasra, Badnawar, Sanchi, Biaora and Nepanagar.

In the Gwalior-Chambal region, they are facing difficulties in Gwalior, Mehgaon, Ambah, Bamhori, Pohri, Dabra and Gohad.

The party is paying special attention to these seats. The local Congress men have been asked to focus on voting.