MP Bypolls: CM Shivraj, VD Sharma encourage party men on phone, through voice message

The chief minister’s residence and BJP party office were abuzz with activities for by-elections to 28 seats on Tuesday.

Feedback on polling was taken from control rooms set up at both the places. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan continued to take feedback on the poll scenario.

He encouraged BJP workers to take as many voters as possible to polling stations where voting percentage was less.

The BJP appointed sector heads in different polling booths. Chouhan was directly talking to them.

From the party office, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma paid full attention to polling. Sharma’s voice message was sent to party workers in those places where polling percentage was less. It was done to increase the voting percentage.

The BJP office has made all efforts to increase voting percentage since morning. The RSS workers also helped the voters to reach booths so that more people can express their right to franchise.

There was an incident of firing in Sumawali and Mengaon constituencies in Morena. From the party office, the BJP leaders took feedback on it. The BJP tried to take its supporters to polling booths. A strategy was made for it.

Sharma said he encouraged the party workers to take voters to polling booths to increase voting percentage.

H said everyone should cast vote, because it is their fundamental right. The BJP is winning all the 28 seats, claimed Sharma.