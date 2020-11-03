MP Bypolls: Booth Level Officer goes missing from polling booth in Dimni

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) went missing from his polling station for hours in Dimni constituency in Morena district on Tuesday. Polling remained affected for hours before an alternative arrangement was made by the administration.

The BLO Basdeo Prajapati of polling station number 87 left the polling booth without informing anyone at around 12 noon. Voting at this polling booth stopped and the crowd started swelling.

When voters and polling agents complained, the presiding officer expressed his helplessness as the BLO had all the voting slips. Senior officials were informed and asked to intervene when the voters queued up started getting restless.

After about an hour, district administration made alternative arrangements and started voting there.