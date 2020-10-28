MP Bypolls: BJP made Jyotiraditya Scindia a groom but will not accept him as son-in-law, says Kamal Nath

The BJP has made Jyotiraditya Scindia a bridegroom but it will not accept him as its son-in-law. Former chief minister Kamal Nath stated this while addressing a public meeting in Bada Malhera on Wednesday. The BJP and Congress are pulling up each other as bypolls are approaching.

While addressing election rallies, the ex-chief minister is trying to establish that BJP has sidelined Scindia from its main party line.

Nath sought apology from people of Bada Malhera that he had selected a wrong candidate from the constituency and promised that he will rectify his wrong doing. He added that frequent elections, where deals are made to purchase candidates, are not good for democracy. “Indian Constitution is respected worldwide. Dr Ambedkar had made provision about by-polls in case of death of MLA, MP. But he did not know that parties like BJP will create a situation for bypolls by trading MLAs,” Nath said. The ex-CM also addressed public meeting in Mungaoli. He said when Congress will form government, they will investigate Vyapam scam, e-tender scam and Bundelkhand mitigation package scam and put corrupt behind bars.