MP Bypolls: BJP in full confidence, CM takes lunch with management panel

BHOPAL: The results of 28 seats for which by-polls were held on Tuesday are going to be announced on November 10, but the BJP looks confident of doing well in these elections.

The BJP management committee organised a lunch in a hotel in the city on Thursday.

Besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party’s state unit president VD Sharma, organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat and the leaders who worked for the by-polls were present at the lunch.

Chouhan told BJP leaders that the party would register a big win in the by-polls.

The BJP has been ruling the state, and there is no doubt it will continue to do so, Chouhan told journalists at a press conference.

The BJP has 107 members in the House. The party needs eight more seats to remain in power.The BJP leaders are hopeful of winning more seats than they require. For this reason, Chouhan held a meeting in Mantralay for framing schemes.

The feedback the BJP’s management committee has received shows that the party will gain. So they are happy.