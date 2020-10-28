MP Bypolls: BJP complains against Acharya Pramod for ‘Kans mama’ jibe

BJP has complained against Congress campaigner Acharya Pramod and Digvijaya Singh with the election commission. Acharya had made personal remarks against Shivraj while Digvijaya Singh has been accused of spreading false information.

BJP complained against indecent remarks made by Congress star campaigner Acharya Pramod in a public meeting in Kailaras in Morena assembly. Pramod had equated Shivraj to ‘Kans and Shakuni Mama’ in his speech. The complaint said that it was violation of model code and strict action should be taken against Pramod.

BJP has accused Digvijaya Singh of spreading false information. Singh had said in Mungaoli that former MLA was sold for Rs 35 crore and now he would come to you seeking votes with liquor and cash. Voters should ask for detailed account of Rs 35 crore. Calculating by this sum, each vote costs Rs 6,300, Singh had said.

BJP said that Singh was spreading such false information intentionally and case against him has been registered with cyber police. A case of defamation has also been filed against him for the same reason. Singh should be banned from election campaigning, demanded the delegation in its complaint.