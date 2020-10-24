MP Bypolls: BJP candidate Pradhuman Singh Tomar puts his head at feet of Congress man; video goes viral

New video clips have begun to crop up daily due to the upcoming by-elections.

Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar who is fighting elections from Gwalior was seen in the video clip putting his head at the feet of a Congress leader Raghuraj Tomar. Pradhuman was trying to please him. As Tomar was not pacified, Pradhuman sat down on the floor and put his head on Tomar’s feet. Pradhuman requested Tomar to go somewhere along with him, but the latter was not ready to oblige him.

Pradhuman was heard saying, “Then cut my throat. If I do that, I will rain six out of six (Chh ki chh utar dunga).”

Congress’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said the condition of those who defected to the BJP from the Congress is so bad that they have to put their heads on the feet of their relatives. But the relatives are not ready to oblige them.