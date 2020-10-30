MP Bypolls: Administration's efforts on to ensure maximum voting in Sanwer

Indore: District administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that maximum number of people vote in Sanwer by-election that is taking place on November 3.

Several awareness programmes are being organised under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) campaign. Voters are being administered oath that they will vote. Rallies, door to door campaigns and felicitation of the elderly are also being done. At a function in Kailodhala village, elderly voters were told how to vote safely during these Covid times.

Meanwhile, arrangements are underway for distribution of election material at Nehru Stadium. The strong rooms are being kept ready for keeping the EVMs safe after the voting is over.