MP Bypolls: 5 inspectors, 1 sub inspector transferred

On the directives of Election Commission, the state government transferred five inspectors and one sub inspector on Friday. The Congress has been raising allegations that ruling party BJP is using government machinery to win by-elections.

The TI of Kotwali Ashoknagar Vivek Veerbharda Sharma is shifted to PHQ till further orders.

Similarly, TI Rahatgarh (Sagar) Anil Kumar Singh is also shifted to PHQ Bhopal.

The inspector posted in CID is TI of Hajira police station of Gwalior. IT of AJAKS Ratlam Prempal Singh has been appointed as a TI of Kampu police station in Gwalior district.

The inspector posted in CID Mukhtar Quarashi is now TI of Jaisinghnagar of Sagar district and sub inspector in Sheopur Rajkumar Chahar has been transferred to Sihonia in Morena district.