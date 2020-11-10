MP Bypoll Results: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s stature to enhance, Kamal Nath damaged, Scindia looks pale

The outcome of 28 seats for which by-polls were held has again proved Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the most popular of all political faces in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi put his weight behind the three-time Chief Minister Chouhan for his forth stint when Congress government fell in March

By-elections were the reasons behind Chouhan’s Selection as chief minister. The BJP’s victory shows Chouhan is the most popular of all the BJP leaders in the state. The results of the bypolls have also indicated people have faith in Chouhan who has worked hard for the party’s victory.

The chief minister addressed the highest number of meetings for the by-elections. He also played an important role in making poll strategy.

Now that the BJP has registered a big win in these elections, Chouhan’s stature has enhanced. This has also shut the mouth of his critics.

The BJP’s victory has rattled MPCC president Kamal Nath. The Congress has turned into a one-man show in Madhya Pradesh .

The party has to eat humble pie in the by-polls, as Nath tried to lead the party alone.

The people of the state were not happy about the 15-month rule of the Nath-led government.

In these by-elections, the Congress told the voters that if the party formed government, Nath would become the chief minister. The voters did not buy it.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia also failed to rise up to the occasion.

The BJP has won all the four seats that belong to Scindia’s old Lok Sabha constituency, Guna.

Nevertheless, the Congress’s victory in Chambal and Gwalior indicates Scindia was not very effective.

The BJP’s win in Malwa-Nimar region shows the party has done extremely well in those areas where Chouhan and BJP organisation have influence.

On the other hand, the BJP did not perform according to its expectations in those places where Scindia has clout.

After these elections, the influence of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh may increase.

Singh has become important in Delhi politics. Now, Kamal Nath may be out of the state politics. And a new leadership may come up according to Singh’s wishes.