MP Bypoll Results: Seesaw electoral battle kept candidates on edge

The contestants and their supporters held their breath as the trends continued oscillating during the counting. The Bhander seat witnessed neck and neck fight as BJP candidate Rakcha Sironia defeated Congress candidate Phool Singh Baraiya by margin of 51 votes. The 19-round counting saw a seesaw battle between the two candidates, but finally Sironia had the last laugh.

The electoral battle in Agar also remained tough, however, the NSUI state president Vipin Wankhde managed to defeat BJP’s Manoj Utwal by 1947 votes. The seat had become vacant following the death of sitting BJP MLA Manohar Utwal, the party had fielded his son Manoj from the seat. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Wankhede had lost the election to Manohar by a margin of almost 2000 votes.

The neck and neck tussle between the two rivals began from the very first round. The pendulum swung sides during 24-round counting but in the last few rounds Wankhede took a lead which he maintained till the end.

While polling in Morena was marred by stray violence, the counting here remained interesting as the constituency witnessed a triangular contest. BJP fielded its minister Raghuraj Singh Kansana against Congress candidate Rakesh Mavai. To add a third dimension to the electoral fight, BSP had pitted its candidate Ramprakash Rajoria against the two. Mavai was at 3rd position till the 10th round, with BSP leading the tally and the BJP candidate on 2nd position. Mavai gradually started gaining ground and by the last round he won the election by a huge margin of 10217 votes.

Similarly, keen contest was witnessed in Gwalior East and Dabra where on every round the trends kept oscillating. BJP pitted Munna Lal Goyal from Gwalior East against Congress’s Dr Satish Sikarwar. The neck and neck fight ended with the win of Sikarwar by 1062 votes.

At the high profile Dabra seat, women and child development minister Imarti Devi had to face a befitting defeat at the hands of her relative and BJP candidate Suresh Raje. The Congress candidate nagged the Dabra seat defeating the minister by 4105 votes.