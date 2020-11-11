MP Bypoll Results: New Congress emerged in Gwalior-Chambal region, says Digvijaya Singh

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said a new Congress party has emerged in Gwalior-Chambal region. Singh commented on BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia through his tweet on Wednesday.

He added that although the election results did not come in favour of Congress party, the latter won seven out of 16 seats in the region. Bhander seat was lost by 171 votes. “People who used to think that Congress will be finished in the region after Scindia joined BJP were proved wrong,” he added.

He denied that factionalism existed in the party during by-elections as all Congressmen worked unitedly. Singh alleged that BJP used money power to suppress voice of people but Congress party will always stand by the people.

Imarti Devi sent home: Nath

People had decided to send minister Imarti Devi to her home and they sent her back, said former chief minister Kamal Nath while talking to media on Wednesday. The bitterness between ex-CM and Imarti Devi was seen when Nath was asked about defeat of minister in by-elections.

Nath also added that party will assess reasons of defeat in bypolls at the Congress legislature Party meeting.