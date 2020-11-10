MP Bypoll Results: BJP’s Direct Benefit Transfer translated into votes, Congress’s loan waiver didn’t fill farmers’ pockets

Almost one sided results in the by-elections also demonstrate that the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes were translated into votes. On the other hand, Congress' promise of farm loan waiver failed to impress the voters.

Under DBT schemes, considerable funds were transferred to bank accounts of common man. On the contrary, Congress' promise of loan waiver for farmers didn’t bring anything in their account. This worked and BJP was able to convert schemes into votes.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan not only announced but transferred Rs 4000 to the bank account of farmers. This was in addition to PM Modi Kisan Welfare Scheme. According to an estimate there are 70 lakh beneficiaries of the farmer welfare scheme. Chouhan himself had claimed that he had transferred more than Rs 27,000 crore to farmers under various schemes.

Besides farmers, Chouhan restarted the Sambal scheme that covered the poor-irrespective of caste and categories. This move of Chouhan also sent positive signals among the poor.

Chouhan tried to approach as many communities during his short stint after dethroning the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

He resumed the scheme for 12 board meritorious students wherein Rs 25,000 was paid for the laptop. He reached 16,208 families by transferring Rs 25,000 to the bank account of each meritorious student in the month of September. A total of Rs 40.50 crore was transferred thereby impressing students and their families.

On the other hand, voters remained disappointed by Congress right from the beginning. The claim of Kamal Nath of waving loans of 26 lakh farmers might have found favour with the voters had the Congress transferred the amount in the farmers’ accounts. As Shivraj transferred cash into bank accounts of farmers their inclination towards BJP not only grew strong but converted in votes, straightaway.