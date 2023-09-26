MP: Buxawaha Residents Struggle Daily To Quench Thirst

Buxwaha (Chhatarpur): Seven years have passed since the drinking water project was launched in Buxwaha at a cost of over Rs 13 crore, but the residents are not getting a drop of water.

It has happened because the agency did not properly implement the project, so its purpose has been defeated.

Some wards occasionally get a few drops of water, which are not sufficient to meet their daily needs.

The residents of wards 12 and 13 sometimes get water supply through taps.

Pipelines have been laid in each in Buxwaha and every house has been connected to it. Yet, the residents are forced to buy water from tankers.

A resident of ward-12 Vinod Tiwari told Free Press that they were in trouble since they are not getting potable water.

Similarly, according to a resident of ward-13 Neeraj Tiwari, they get only a few drops of water from their taps, so they buy water to meet their daily needs.

So, the Nal Jal project launched at a cost of Rs 13 crore has raised many questions.

To lay pipelines, the company has dug up CC roads, for a cost of Rs 14 crore in 15 wards.

Now, there is nobody to repair the dug-up roads. At a few places, the company put dust fill in the dug-up areas, but it has caused more problems to the residents.

Chief municipal officer of Buxawaha Jiten Nayak said the company had been informed about this problem.

The contractor has also been informed about the lack of potable water, Nayak said.

The contractor has also been told to extend pipelines and supply water to each house as early as possible, he said.

