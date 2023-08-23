MP: Bushes Grow, Kids Take Meals Sitting Near Them In Satna | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Bushes have grown in the compound of a government school at Kurwara village in Uchehara, since the institution premises have not been cleaned up for a long time. Children sit and take their midday meal daily, sitting near the bushes.

Nevertheless, the officials of the district administration do not take any action to clean up the school. In the thick coppice, there are poisonous snakes and other insects that may bite children.

The management of the school has been repeatedly informing the district administration about the poor condition of the institution, but the officials do not pay any heed to such complaints.

According to the school management, they do not get any funds for cleaning up the school premises. According to block resource centre coordinator Pradeep Shrivastava, funds have been sent to all the schools in Uchehara for upkeep of the schools.

Apart from that, the Janpad Panchayat Uchehara has also written a letter to upkeep the schools through village Panchayat, Shrivastava said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)