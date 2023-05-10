MP Bus Tragedy: 2 drivers to be appointed for long-distance buses, says Minister Govind Singh Rajput

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of Khargone bus tragedy in which more than 22 people were killed, state transport minister Govind Singh Rajput said that two drivers would be appointed for long-distance buses in the state so that passengers could reach their destination safely.

By keeping two drivers in passenger buses, there will be no possibility of accident and bus will ply on time, he said. He asked department officials to follow the norm so that proper security could be provided to passengers.

He said that the registration and permit of the bus of Maa Sharda Travels Company had been suspended and its fitness certificate has been cancelled.

The bus of Maa Sharda Travels (MP 10P 7755), while traveling from Khargone to Indore, met with an accident at 8.45 am on Tuesday.