MP: Bus Carrying Passengers To Modi's Event Overturns At Amdari Ghat

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A bus carrying about 30 passengers to PM Modi's event in Shahdol, overturned at Amdari Ghat in the Anuppur District on Saturday morning. As many as 12 people were injured in the accident.

The bus was carrying passengers from the Dindori village to Shahdol for the PM's event.

Karan Pathar police, assistant sub-inspector, Dhaneshwar Patel said that “The bus was carrying people from Dhanua Sagar in Dindori to Shahdol for the PM's programme. Around a dozen people have sustained injuries. They were immediately taken to the hospital”

Further he said "The bus overturned near a turning. So far it has emerged that the bus had developed some technical snags in its axle leading to the accident".

According to sources, two of the total injured have critical wounds and are being treated at the district hospital in Dindori.