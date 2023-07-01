 MP: Bus Carrying Passengers To Modi's Event Overturns At Amdari Ghat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Bus Carrying Passengers To Modi's Event Overturns At Amdari Ghat

MP: Bus Carrying Passengers To Modi's Event Overturns At Amdari Ghat

For PM Narendra Modi's function, the bus was carrying passengers from the Dindori village to Shahdol.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
article-image

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A bus carrying about 30 passengers to PM Modi's event in Shahdol, overturned at Amdari Ghat in the Anuppur District on Saturday morning. As many as 12 people were injured in the accident.

The bus was carrying passengers from the Dindori village to Shahdol for the PM's event.

Read Also
5 Magical Waterfalls In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit This Monsoon
article-image

Karan Pathar police, assistant sub-inspector, Dhaneshwar Patel said that “The bus was carrying people from Dhanua Sagar in Dindori to Shahdol for the PM's programme. Around a dozen people have sustained injuries. They were immediately taken to the hospital”

Further he said "The bus overturned near a turning. So far it has emerged that the bus had developed some technical snags in its axle leading to the accident".

According to sources, two of the total injured have critical wounds and are being treated at the district hospital in Dindori.

Read Also
Bhopal: Multi-Storey Building Tilts In Jogipura, BMC Evacuates Trapped Families
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Bus Carrying Passengers To Modi's Event Overturns At Amdari Ghat

MP: Bus Carrying Passengers To Modi's Event Overturns At Amdari Ghat

Bhopal: UCC To Be BJP’s Most Important Issue For Ensuing Assembly Polls

Bhopal: UCC To Be BJP’s Most Important Issue For Ensuing Assembly Polls

Writing Tools: Should We Use 'On The Train' Or 'In The Train?'

Writing Tools: Should We Use 'On The Train' Or 'In The Train?'

MP: Pandit Pradeep Mishra Extends Support To Modi's Call For Uniform Civil Codi

MP: Pandit Pradeep Mishra Extends Support To Modi's Call For Uniform Civil Codi

WATCH: PM Modi Calls Congress' Guarantees A 'Fraud', Promises Movie On Rani Durgavati To Woo Tribals...

WATCH: PM Modi Calls Congress' Guarantees A 'Fraud', Promises Movie On Rani Durgavati To Woo Tribals...